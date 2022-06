Comics / Comics News

My 2022 G.I Joe Classified Wishlist

By Hervé St-Louis



Cobras



1. Scrap Iron

Cobra’s weapon engineer.





2. Tele-Viper

The communications and tech experts at Cobra.





3. Eel

Cobra’s frogmen.





4. Zandar

Zartan’s expert camouflage and covert operation sibling.





5. Buzzer

The smart Dreadnok.





6. Ripper

The stupid Dreadnok who sounds like Cobra Commander.





7. Torch

The grape cola drinking Dreadnok.





8. Snow Serpent

The ultra cool and competent artic troopers.





9. Wild Weasel

The badly poetic pilot of the Rattler.





10. Monkey Wrench

Another Dreadnok!





11. Big Boa

Cobra’s PT instructor and trainer.





1. Grunt

The everyday infantryman.





2. Hawk

The fearless commander of the G.I. Joe team.





3. Flash

The first G.I. Joe laser rifle trooper.





4. Mainframe

The computer geek. We all need a geek like Mainframe!





5. Zap

The bazooka artillery trooper.





6. Short-Fuze

The original (and mostly the only) mortar-handling soldier of the G.I. Joe team.





7. Ripcord

The Halo jumper parachute trooper.





8. Tripwire

The mine expert who is clumsy as hell!





9. Chuckles

The Hawaii wear secret agent.





10. Doc

Every one’s favourite medic. We saw how cool he would look in a bigger scale from Super7. Let’s hope we get him soon.





11. Blowtorch

The cool flamethrower handler.





Honourable Mentions







12. Grand Slam

13. Sci-Fi

14. Steeler

15. Alpine

16. Mutt and Junkyard

17. Footloose

18. Low Light

19. Quick Kick

20. Wetsuit

My previous Classified G.I. Joe list is halfway done and now I can focus my wants on another set of figures that I would like. G.I Joe Classified has been a runaway hit with me and many other collectors. While the line started as a contemporary imaging of the 1980s and 1990s action figures, it is slowly emulating the designs of the earlier figures ever more. I would rather more difference between lines, but I’ll still support the hobby. Because of gas prices and inflation, I am pickier about which figures I get and have stopped collecting lines like Marvel Legends, Transformers, and Star Wars to focus mainly on my favourite, G.I. Joe Classified. However, I will not purchase repaints or new versions of figure, unless they are exceptional, like the new all-white Storm Shadow.Like in my first wish list, there will be twelve Joes and ten Cobras, followed by more figures that should be good to have one day. Most of my initial Cobra list has been done which leaves room for more good stuff to be added. On the Joe side, I have many more favourite still missing in action.My Joe list has changed a bit with Stalker, Cover Girl, Torpedo, and Lt. Falcon having been announced. Everything else that I wanted in 2020 still has not been announced.JoesThe jetpack operator with a laser gun.The ultra neon green laser riffle trooper.The Mobat tank driver and a ranking officer.The mountain trooper.The dog handler.The pot-smoking and Zen infantryman.The nightwatchman.The martial artist into movies.The other SEAL expert.