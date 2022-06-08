Comics / Comics News

My 2022 G.I Joe Classified Wishlist

By Hervé St-Louis



Cobras



1. Scrap Iron

Cobra’s weapon engineer.





2. Tele-Viper

The communications and tech experts at Cobra.





3. Eel

Cobra’s frogmen.





4. Zandar

Zartan’s expert camouflage and covert operation sibling.





5. Buzzer

The smart Dreadnok.





6. Ripper

The stupid Dreadnok who sounds like Cobra Commander.





7. Torch

The grape cola drinking Dreadnok.





8. Snow Serpent

The ultra cool and competent artic troopers.





9. Wild Weasel

The badly poetic pilot of the Rattler.





10. Monkey Wrench

Another Dreadnok!





11. Big Boa

Cobra’s PT instructor and trainer.





1. Grunt

The everyday infantryman.





2. Hawk

The fearless commander of the G.I. Joe team.





3. Flash

The first G.I. Joe laser rifle trooper.





4. Mainframe

The computer geek. We all need a geek like Mainframe!





5. Zap

The bazooka artillery trooper.





6. Short-Fuze

The original (and mostly the only) mortar-handling soldier of the G.I. Joe team.





7. Ripcord

The Halo jumper parachute trooper.





8. Tripwire

The mine expert who is clumsy as hell!





9. Chuckles

The Hawaii wear secret agent.





10. Doc

Every one’s favourite medic. We saw how cool he would look in a bigger scale from Super7. Let’s hope we get him soon.





11. Blowtorch

The cool flamethrower handler.





Honourable Mentions







12. Grand Slam

13. Sci-Fi

14. Steeler

15. Alpine

16. Mutt and Junkyard

17. Footloose

18. Low Light

19. Quick Kick

20. Wetsuit