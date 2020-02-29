Bluefin Announces Plans for C2E2 2020

BLUEFIN OFFERS A COMPREHENSIVE CATALOG OF MUST-SEE PRODUCTS AT C2E2 AND CELEBRATES THE LAUNCH OF PREMIUM BANDAI USA
Leading Collectibles Distributor Joins The Midwest’s Leading Pop Culture Convention With Offerings From Tamashii Nations, Bandai Shokugan, Bandai Spirits Bobby, Flame Toys, Storm Collectibles And Studio Ghibli
Bluefin, a Bandai Namco group company and the leading North American distributor of toys, collectibles, and hobby merchandise from Japan and Asia, heads to the Midwest for its first fan convention of year as it announces participation at C2E2 2020.
Chicago’s premier pop culture and comics convention, Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo (C2E2) takes place February 28th – March 1st in the South Building at McCormick Place in downtown Chicago.
Bluefin will be located in Booth #307.
New Brand Activation – Premium Bandai USA
Catch at sneak peek at Bandai’s newest brand – Bandai Premium USA – with a specially curated selection of ultra-exclusive products available for purchase. These limited-edition releases were, until now, available only to the Japanese market.
World’s Largest Pac-Man Video Game Sponsored by Bandai Namco Amusement
Bandai Namco Amusement teams with Bluefin to invite attendees to play and enjoy the world’s largest Pac-Man video game that will be installed inside the Bluefin booth. A contest will be held to award prizes to each day’s high scoring player. Experience this classic arcade game in a whole new way with a chance to score some cool premium products!
Bandai Spirits Hobby GunPla Builders Workshop
GunPla (Gundam Plastic Model) builders are also invited to join in a series of Builders Workshops, sponsored by Bandai Spirits Hobby, to be held daily inside the Bluefin booth. Each 30-minute session will give builders a hands-on opportunity to build their very own RX-78 Gundam or Dragon Ball Goku figure models. A fun experience for veteran builders and those who are new to the GunPla phenomenon.
Special Bluefin brand promotions at C2E2
During C2E2, Bluefin will offer an array of products for purchase including action figures, model kits and other licensed collectibles from leading brands including Tamashii Nations, Bandai Spirits Hobby, Bandai Shokugan, Flame Toys, Storm Collectibles and Studio Ghibli.
Tamashi Nations: Buy one Ichiban product and get a second Ichiban product of equal or lesser value for 10% off
Tamashii Nations Meisho Movie Realization Promotion: Buy one Stars Wars Meisho Movie Realization figure and get one half-off; Receive a FREE Meisho Movie Realization collectible enamel pin with every figure purchased; Buy 2 Star Wars Meisho Movie Realization figures and receive a FREE Meisho enamel pin and T-shirt
Bandai Shokugan: 30% off all items
Flame Toys: A Transformers Seeker Model Kit Bundle includes Flame Toys’ Thunder Cracker and Skywarp model kits for $50.00
Storm Collectibles: Buy one get one half-off on select action figures from Storm Collectibles
About Bluefin
Bluefin is a leading master and channel distributor of Japanese toys, collectibles, novelty and hobby products. The company’s extensive product line features a diverse and continually expanding catalog of high quality and popular collectibles from Asia. As a Bandai Namco group company, Bluefin distributes products in the U.S. for Bandai Tamashii Nations, Hobby and Shokugan. The company’s array of brand offerings also includes products from Storm Collectibles, Mr. Hobby/GSI, SEN-TI-NEL and Flame Toys, for which the company is the North American exclusive distributor. Bluefin is also the official North American consumer products and retail development partner for Studio Ghibli. Additional company information is available at: https://bluefinbrands.com/