Bluefin Announces Plans for C2E2 2020

Visit Bluefin At C2E2 Booth #307

BLUEFIN OFFERS A COMPREHENSIVE CATALOG OF MUST-SEE PRODUCTS AT C2E2 AND CELEBRATES THE LAUNCH OF PREMIUM BANDAI USA

Leading Collectibles Distributor Joins The Midwest’s Leading Pop Culture Convention With Offerings From Tamashii Nations, Bandai Shokugan, Bandai Spirits Bobby, Flame Toys, Storm Collectibles And Studio Ghibli

February 28th – March 1st

Bluefin, a Bandai Namco group company and the leading North American distributor of toys, collectibles, and hobby merchandise from Japan and Asia, heads to the Midwest for its first fan convention of year as it announces participation at C2E2 2020.Chicago’s premier pop culture and comics convention, Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo (C2E2) takes placein the South Building at McCormick Place in downtown Chicago.Bluefin will be located in Booth #307.New Brand Activation – Premium Bandai USACatch at sneak peek at Bandai’s newest brand – Bandai Premium USA – with a specially curated selection of ultra-exclusive products available for purchase. These limited-edition releases were, until now, available only to the Japanese market.World’s Largest Pac-Man Video Game Sponsored by Bandai Namco AmusementBandai Namco Amusement teams with Bluefin to invite attendees to play and enjoy the world’s largest Pac-Man video game that will be installed inside the Bluefin booth. A contest will be held to award prizes to each day’s high scoring player. Experience this classic arcade game in a whole new way with a chance to score some cool premium products!Bandai Spirits Hobby GunPla Builders WorkshopGunPla (Gundam Plastic Model) builders are also invited to join in a series of Builders Workshops, sponsored by Bandai Spirits Hobby, to be held daily inside the Bluefin booth. Each 30-minute session will give builders a hands-on opportunity to build their very own RX-78 Gundam or Dragon Ball Goku figure models. A fun experience for veteran builders and those who are new to the GunPla phenomenon.Special Bluefin brand promotions at C2E2During C2E2, Bluefin will offer an array of products for purchase including action figures, model kits and other licensed collectibles from leading brands including Tamashii Nations, Bandai Spirits Hobby, Bandai Shokugan, Flame Toys, Storm Collectibles and Studio Ghibli.Tamashi Nations: Buy one Ichiban product and get a second Ichiban product of equal or lesser value for 10% offTamashii Nations Meisho Movie Realization Promotion: Buy one Stars Wars Meisho Movie Realization figure and get one half-off; Receive a FREE Meisho Movie Realization collectible enamel pin with every figure purchased; Buy 2 Star Wars Meisho Movie Realization figures and receive a FREE Meisho enamel pin and T-shirtBandai Shokugan: 30% off all itemsFlame Toys: A Transformers Seeker Model Kit Bundle includes Flame Toys’ Thunder Cracker and Skywarp model kits for $50.00Storm Collectibles: Buy one get one half-off on select action figures from Storm CollectiblesStudio Ghibli: 30% off all itemsBandai Spirits Hobby C2E2 Show ExclusivesZeta Gundam (Cross Silhouette Frame Version; Clear Color) - $13.00Destiny Gundam (Clear Color) - $25.00Freedom Gundam Vs Force Impulse Gundam (Battle of Destiny Set) (Metallic) - $48.00Tallgeese II (Special Coating) "Gundam Wing" - $80.00Gundam 00 Sky (Dive Into Dimension Clear) - $18.00Sazabi (Clear Color) - $50.00Zaku II (Cross Silhouette Frame Version; Clear Color) - $10.00Mazinger Z (Infinity Ver.) (Black) "Mazinger Z Infinity", Bandai HG 1/144 - $50.00Grendizer Black Ver. (INFINITISM) "Mazinger Infinity", Bandai Spirits HG 1/144 - $54.00Super Saiyan Gogeta "Dragon Ball Z", Bandai Figure-rise Standard - $35.00Tallgeese III "Gundam Wing: Endless Waltz", Bandai RG 1/144 - $33.00Shenlong Gundam (EW) Liaoya Unit "Gundam Wing: Endless Waltz", Bandai MG 1/100 - $48.00Perfect Strike Gundam "Gundam Seed", Bandai RG 1/144 - $42.00Gundam Heavyarms (EW) (Igel Equipment) "Gundam Wing", Bandai Spirits MG 1/100 - $60.00Psycho Zaku (Ver. Ka) "Gundam Thunderbolt"- $100.00About BluefinBluefin is a leading master and channel distributor of Japanese toys, collectibles, novelty and hobby products. The company’s extensive product line features a diverse and continually expanding catalog of high quality and popular collectibles from Asia. As a Bandai Namco group company, Bluefin distributes products in the U.S. for Bandai Tamashii Nations, Hobby and Shokugan. The company’s array of brand offerings also includes products from Storm Collectibles, Mr. Hobby/GSI, SEN-TI-NEL and Flame Toys, for which the company is the North American exclusive distributor. Bluefin is also the official North American consumer products and retail development partner for Studio Ghibli. Additional company information is available at: https://bluefinbrands.com/https://www.instagram.com/bluefinbrands/https://www.facebook.com/BluefinBrands/https://twitter.com/BluefinBrandshttps://www.youtube.com/channel/UClaqOdyh-gLzT27x9p-o0nw

