Bluefin Announces Collectibles for Toy Fair 2020

Visit Bluefin At Toy Fair 2020 Booth #5332



BLUEFIN ANNOUNCES A BOLD ARRAY OF NEW COLLECTIBLES TO BE SHOWCASED AT TOY FAIR 2020



Bluefin, a Bandai Namco group company and the leading North American distributor of toys, collectibles, and hobby merchandise from Japan and Asia, returns to New York City with a wide array of new products to be showcased at Toy Fair 2020.



This year, the renowned distributor will mark its largest presence to-date at Toy Fair with an expansive 100x30 foot booth featuring 5 massive display statues of Barbatos (Gundam), RX-78 (Gundam), Sailor Moon, Goku (Dragon Ball) and Godzilla. The booth will showcase a must-see collection of soon-to-be released collectibles and products for Mobile Suit Gundam, Star Wars, Marvel, Godzilla, Dragon Ball, Pokémon, Sailor Moon, Fate Grand Order, Kamen Rider, Street Fighter, Mortal Kombat, Evangelion, and more.



Leading Bluefin toy and collectible brands to be represented at Toy Fair 2020 will include Tamashii Nations, Bandai Hobby, Bandai Boys Toys, and well as Bluefin client brands, Flame Toys and Storm Collectibles.



Bluefin will be located at Booth #5332.



Toy Fair 2020 takes place February 22-25 at the Jacob K. Javitz Convention Center in Manhattan, NY and is a leading annual industry event produced by the Toy Industry Association™, Inc. (TIA), a non-profit trade association representing all businesses involved in manufacturing and distributing toys and youth entertainment products to consumers. Show details are available at: http://www.toyfairny.com.



BaNDAI TAMASHII NATIONS



S.H.Figuarts Captain America Final Battle Edition – Avengers: Endgame · MSRP: $92.00 - Available May 2020



S.H.Figuarts gets even more dramatic! Captain America, as seen in his final form in the epic "Avengers: Endgame," joins the series! Now you can replicate the film's thrilling climax in which Cap himself wields Thor's mighty hammer Mjolnir! The accurately detailed and highly posable figure includes a shield, a shield strap, four optional pairs of hands, two optional heads, a broken shield, Mjolnir, and a Mjolnir effect part.



S.H.Figuarts Iron Man MK-85 Final Battle Edition – Avengers: Endgame · MSRP: $100.00 - Available May 2020



Iron Man Mk-85, as seen in his final form playing the key role in the climactic battle of "Avengers: Endgame," joins the series with a huge array of accessories! Tony Stark facial parts let you re-create dramatic moments with other characters. The accurately detailed and highly posable figure includes that optional Tony Stark head, four pairs of optional hands, energy blade part, repulsor effects, nano lightning refocuser, lightning refocuser effect parts, nano shield part.



S.H.Figuarts Dragon Ball Son Goku Ultra Instinct · MSRP: $62.00 · Available June 2020



Son Goku, as seen in the space survival arc of "Dragon Ball Super," joins S.H.Figuarts! Now you can hold the power of Son Goku "Ultra Instinct" in the palm of your hand! The set includes three optional expressions, three pairs of optional hands, a ball effect, and seven light beam effects.



S.H.Figuarts Jackie Chun · MSRP: $58.00 · Available June 2020



Jackie Chun, who is the master of Martial Arts, now joins S.H.Figuarts with full action! As well as funny face for him, various optional parts recreate the scenes from comics / TV series! This figure includes two optional face parts, seven optional right hands, six optional left hands, optional arm parts (R/L), a microphone part and dragon ball object (three-star ball at summoning Shenron).



S.H.MonsterArts Burning Godzilla · MSRP: $90.00 · Available June 2020



Burning Godzilla, which appeared in the final climactic scene of "Godzilla Kind of the Monsters,” joins the S.H.MonsterArts line! By displaying with S.H.MonsterArts King Gidorah (sold separately) and Mothra & Rodan set (sold separately), fans can recreate the final battle in the movie.



S.H.Figuarts Iron Spider Final Battle Edition – Avengers: Endgame · MSRP: $92.00 - Available July 2020



The hugely popular newest member of the team, Iron Spider, gets a total make-over for this new release! The highly detailed and posable figure is modeled to look just as he did in the climactic final battle of "Avengers: Endgame." The figure includes an optional head, three pairs of optional eyes, four pairs of optional hands, dual web shooting hands, spider web effect parts, a set of spider legs, a nano gauntlet, and a Tamashii STAGE connector.



FiguartsZERO Gilgamesh · MSRP: $100.00 · Available May 2020



The hit series "Fate/Grand Order - Absolute Demonic Battlefront: Babylonia" joins the Bandai Spirits collector’s line - FiguartsZERO! These fixed-pose figures portray cool moments from each character's famous scenes! Dynamic sculpting and plenty of effect parts capture the thrill in three dimensions! This statue figure comes with a stage.



FiguartsMini Fate/Grand Order Mash Kyrielight · MSRP: $30.00 · Available April 2020



Tamashii Nations is proud to launch its new "FiguartsMini" brand with "Fate/Grand Order - Absolute Demonic Battlefront: Babylonia," which began streaming in October 2019! This figure includes an optional right hand, a shield and a stage.



FiguartsMini Fate/Grand Order Gilgamesh · MSRP: $30.00 · Available April 2020



Tamashii Nations is proud to launch its new "FiguartsMini" brand with "Fate/Grand Order - Absolute Demonic Battlefront: Babylonia!” This figure includes an optional left hand with axe, an optional hand with stone plate and a stage.



FiguartsMini Fate/Grand Order Ishtar · MSRP: $30.00 · Available April 2020



Tamashii Nations is proud to launch its new "FiguartsMini" brand with "Fate/Grand Order - Absolute Demonic Battlefront: Babylonia!” This figure includes an optional right hand, Maanna and two stages.



BaNDAI Hobby



Bandai Hobby Pokémon Model Kits Various Characters · Available May 2020



“PokePla” (Pokémon Plastic Models) kits blend iconic characters from of one of the world’s most popular entertainment and video gaming brands with the renowned, model kit design and production expertise of Bandai Spirits Hobby. The line launches with kits for Pikachu, Mewtwo and Evee. Additional kits will be added in 2020.



Pikachu $8.00

Mewtwo $10.00

Evee $10.00



Bandai Boys Toys



Bandai Boys Toys “Kamen Rider Kiva” Kivat Belt · MSRP: $320.00 · Available April 2020



Introducing the newest CSM (Complete Selection Modification), Kiva's Kivat Belt! This CSM comes with Kivat and six Fuestles. This item is also compatible with the CSM Tatsulot, and enables the two devices can talk to each other and utilize voice activation functions.



FLAME TOYS



Catch special reveals for new Flame Toys Beast Wars and Transformers Victory Leo Kuro Kara Kuri model kits.



Flame Toys Transformers Optimus Prime Kuro Kara Kuri · MSRP: $450.00 · Available Now!



Optimus Prime, the leader of the heroic Autobots, is locked in eternal battle with the evil Decepticons. Possessing strong moral character, excellent leadership and a strong sense of honor and justice, he continuously battles the Decepticon’s diabolical leader, Megatron.



Standing 21cm., with 5 LED units packed in the body, this poseable figure is packed with accessories; including 2 small swords, 2 small axes, a short cannon, a big sword and 6 pairs of hands. This incredibly detailed an articulated figure also features 3 interchangeable faces to show off different emotions for the Autobot leader.



Storm collectibles



Catch several first-ever world reveals for upcoming new Storm Collectibles figures based on characters from Mortal Kombat, Darkstalker, Streets of Rage and more!



Storm Collectibles Bane “Injustice: Gods Among Us” 1/12 Scale Acton Figure · MSRP: $95.00 · Available Now!



After Superman’s defeat, Bane was betrayed by the Regime and relentlessly pursued by Batman. Having already spent most of his life in prison, he is determined to take revenge against his former Regime masters and turn Gotham into a city where his rule is law. Product Features: 3 pairs of interchangeable hands, and a fully articulated body. The figure features incredible sculpt and details.



Storm Collectibles Scorpion “Mortal Kombat 3” 1/12 Scale Action Figure · MSRP: $70.00 -Available Now!



"Get Over Here!" Scorpion Hanzo Hasashi was once a member of the Japanese Shirai Ryu ninja Clan. Given the name Scorpion for deadly fighting skills, his life was blessed with glorious combat in the name of his Grand Master. His signature move is his spear and hellfire. When his mask is removed, his head is a (flaming) skull. Scorpion is a fan favorite. Product features a newly designed body with highly articulated joints. Accessories include interchangeable face mask / skull face mask, 2 pairs of interchangeable hands, a Battle Axe • a Scorpion Spear and 3 blood effects.



About Bluefin

Bluefin is a leading master and channel distributor of Japanese toys, collectibles, novelty and hobby products. The company’s extensive product line features a diverse and continually expanding catalog of high quality and popular collectibles from Asia. As a Bandai Namco group company, Bluefin distributes products in the U.S. for Bandai Tamashii Nations, Hobby and Shokugan. The company’s array of brand offerings also includes products from Storm Collectibles, Mr. Hobby/GSI, SEN-TI-NEL and Flame Toys, for which the company is the North American exclusive distributor. Bluefin is also the official North American consumer products and retail development partner for Studio Ghibli. Additional company information is available at: https://bluefinbrands.com/



