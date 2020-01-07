Comics / Press Releases

Bluefin Announces Pokemon Inspired Model Kits

By Leroy Douresseaux







BLUEFIN ANNOUNCES A NEW LINE OF POKÉMON INSPIRED MODEL KITS BY BANDAI SPIRITS HOBBY



Easy-To-Build Snap-Together Kits Open A New Era Of Modelling First Characters Debut This Fall – Pikachu, Mewtwo and Evee



Bluefin, a Bandai Namco group company and the leading North American distributor of toys, collectibles, and hobby merchandise from Japan and Asia, adds the vivid world of Pokémon to its product catalog with the Spring 2020 launch of a series of character model kits from Bandai Spirits Hobby.



“PokePla” (Pokémon Plastic Models) kits blend iconic characters from of one of the world’s most popular entertainment and video gaming brands with the renowned, model kit design and production expertise of Bandai Spirits Hobby. The line launches with kits for Pikachu, Mewtwo and Evee. Additional kits will be added in 2020.



Each Pokémon Model Kit offers simple, pre-colored, snap-together assembly. A nipper or sprue cutter (sold separately) is highly recommended for assembly, but the kits do not require glue. Completed figures stand between 3-inches and 5-inches tall. Pricing as follows



Pikachu $8.00



Mewtwo $10.00



Evee $10.00



The Bandai Hobby Pokémon Model Kits will be available from authorized Bluefin retailers nationwide and also from select leading online outlets. Pre-orders are available now.



About Bluefin



Bluefin is a leading master and channel distributor of Japanese toys, collectibles, novelty and hobby products. The company’s extensive product line features a diverse and continually expanding catalog of high quality and popular collectibles from Asia. As a Bandai Namco group company, Bluefin distributes products in the U.S. for Bandai Tamashii Nations, Hobby and Shokugan. The company’s array of brand offerings also includes products from Storm Collectibles, Mr. Hobby/GSI, SEN-TI-NEL and Flame Toys, for which the company is the North American exclusive distributor. Bluefin is also the official North American consumer products and retail development partner for Studio Ghibli. Additional company information is available at: https://bluefinbrands.com/



https://www.instagram.com/bluefinbrands/



https://www.facebook.com/BluefinBrands/



https://twitter.com/BluefinBrands



https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClaqOdyh-gLzT27x9p-o0nw







Support this writer on Patreon

Join the discussion:





