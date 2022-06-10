Movies / Home Theatre

Weekend (2011)

By Hervé St-Louis



Weekend

A one-night encounter between Russell and Glen develops into more as the pair struggles to say that seek more from one another. But time is short, and although Russell would like to know more and perhaps date Glen, the latter must leave for America in two-days.I enjoyed this film very much. I expected it to be one where one of the guys was closeted and indecisive about his sexuality. It was not the case at all. The film’s official descriptions seem to push in that direction unfortunately. Instead, it is a marvellously well-acted movie exploring a brief encounter between two men that has great potential for more. The most amazing part is that the conversations and interactions between Russell and Glen are so natural, that one forgets that this is a film. As has been written by another critic, viewers will think that director Andrew Haigh just took two random guys from the streets and asked them to act out this while he filmed them secretly. Tom Cullen and Chris New are that good. Nothing feels rehearsed.This story seemed so real and so common at once that whether gay or straight, anyone watching this film will relate to the men in this film. It feels like it might have happened once or that it could happen to you. It’s that real. I also like the very opposite personalities on display with Russell being shy, introverted, and romantic, while Glen was exuberant, confident, but so fragile.The cinematography is beautiful and the darker hues in Russell’s apartment offer a reassuring environment where we can explore the relationship between the two men. Outside, it feels like it’s constantly raining without any sunlight, but that’s not a problem at all. It just makes the film feel more grounded.is an excellent film and highly recommended.

Rating: 10 /10