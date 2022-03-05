Comics / Comics News

The Batman Movie Review

By Hervé St-Louis



Twins Charlie and Max Carver played secondary characters which were not named but who had to be the Trigger Twins. Their appearance was not the only thing take from the comics. There is one funny scene with the Penguin where he mimics the old parody character from the 1960s.







This is a movie that needs a second watched in theatres because it was a bit too much at once, notwithstanding the three hours length. If DC could make its comic book-based movies as good, it might have genuine alternative to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Also, the score by Michael Giacchino was breathtaking and quite noticeable.



A new villain calling himself the Riddler wants to expose the elites of Gotham City who hide the truth of their corruption by killing each one. Batman is on the case, by request of Lieutenant Gordon. The Riddler is forcing Batman to reveal who was the rat who helped the police stop an earlier major drug operation. But Batman is always one step behind, even with the help of Selina Kyle. How can Batman stop the Joker?I was amazed by this Batman film which I had not researched ahead of time. I had not watched previews and had not followed news about the production. I went in clean and I’m glad I did. I had no expectations about this film, not being a Robert Pattison fan, as I’m not into Twilight. Pattison’s Batman convinced me wholeheartedly. He exudes batman, quietly composed, often challenged but often coming up on top. I enjoyed his interactions with the police officers outside of Gordon who questioned him, only to later start to respect him.The closest Batman I can relate to this new interpretation is Nolan and Bale’s version but it’s much better than that, which I did not think was possible. Instead of just viewing the action, like in Nolan and Bale’s Batman, we became him, hearing Pattison’s voice, and seeing what the hero saw, and wanting to react like him when he spoke with Selina Kyle, or other characters.Kravitz’s Catwoman was also incredible and continued of leading black women playing the role. Instead of being over the top and tacky, she was suave, vengeful, and smart. She was an important player in a complex drama and conspiracy which unfolded thanks to Batman’s detective skills which were highlighted. Not since Michael Keaton’s Batman, was the hero represented as a great detective. To make an analogy, this was the first Batman to fully explore the Detective Comics side of the character instead of the Dark Knight.

Rating: 10 /10