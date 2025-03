Toys / Comics to Toys / G.I. Joe

Build Your Own GI Joe Classified Short-Fuze Kitbash with Mortar Gear

By Hervé St-Louis



I've made my own G.I. Joe Classified Short-Fuze. He's a character that I like a lot and cannot wait to see an official version of offered. But until that happens, I've made my own and I'm sharing my very simple kitbash recipe. The mortar parts are from a Japanese kit, the 81mm L16 type from Tomytec.