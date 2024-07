Toys / Comics to Toys / G.I. Joe

Cobra Hiss Fire Team Trooper and Officer Kitbashing

By Hervé St-Louis



I'm reviewing, kitbashing, and mix and mashing the infantry troopers and officers of the Cobra H.I.S.S. Fire Team. I mix them up with Python Patrol Officers while reviewing them. these figures are fun for army building since Hasbro is not releasing the blue infantry and Cobra island troopers.