G.I. Joe Classified Joe Colton Custom Kitbash

By Hervé St-Louis



Joe Colton is considered the original G.I Joe trooper from the 1960s but now retired. I reinvent him here as a 40 something soldier who was the original G.I. Joe and is called upon to serve by General hawk when the Joes need a hand against Cobra.