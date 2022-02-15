Marvel Legends Series Avengers Action Figure Vision

Toys / Comics to Toys / Marvel Legends

By Hervé St-Louis



WandVision





Likeness



The likeness is based on actor Paul Bettany who plays both Visions in Wanda Vision as well as the depiction of the White Vision in the series. The main difference are the beige shin and forearm guards that Vision sports which are too dark as compared to their representation in the WandaVision series. They should be much lighter and to some extent, bright white. The depiction of the suit matches the one that Vision sports in the series and is a reuse of the previous one released by Hasbro.





Sculpt



The fists that come as alternate hands are too small for the forearms and the body. There is a mesh pattern throughout the suit. I don’t like the abdominal crunches which suffer from the pizza oven syndrome, having a gap that is too wide between the abs and the torso. The right leg has a tendency to push outward, which makes it seem as if Vision is constantly resting on his left leg to stand up. The cape is new and not reused from previous Vision figure. It rests on the shoulders of the figure, which looks nice.









Paint



Scale



WandaVision Scarlet Witch and the MCU Quicksilver, even though he never shared a scene with that version of Quicksilver. At about six inches and a half, Vision stands at a midway point with other Marvel Legends action figures. That makes him slightly shorter than most male Marvel Legends action figures but taller than most females. However, he is about the same size as the G.I. Joe Classified Duke . The Classified line tends to be shorter than Marvel Legends. I prefer the reduced scale of Classified and thus of Vision. He looks great next to theScarlet Witch and the MCU Quicksilver, even though he never shared a scene with that version of Quicksilver.





Stability



Articulations



Vision has a ball joint that pegs in his head, allowing him to bend forward and backward, as if he was flying. There is limited tilt sideways. He can turn his head at 360 degrees, of course. The neck joint is attached to be base of his neck which is not separate from his upper torso. He has abdominal crunches which can bend forward a lot and allowing to arc his back. He can’t do it much because his cape is too solid and gets in the way.





Vision can raise his legs at the hips to about 90 degrees and push them back to about 20 degrees. Thus, it is easy to pose him as if flying. The hips have solid ratchet joints. He has thigh curls too but they are stiffer. Vision also has double knee articulations. He has no shin / calf curls because of the shin guards he wears. Finally, his feet can bend up or down and pivot sideways as needed.





Plastic



The plastic is solid enough and I did not have to boil the action figure in hot water nor use a hairdryer to loosen the joints. The cape, however, looks yellow already and in just a few months already has a powdery powder on the inside. It feels like rubber that is slowly degrading.





Props



Packaging



The box is the standard Marvel Legends box with paintings of the characters on the sides and images of the rest of the build-a-figure set that assembles pieces to create the Falcon’s larger wings.





Cost



In the United States, Vision retails for about $22.99. In the United Kingdom, he retails for £21.99. In Canada, he retails for about $33.99. Because Hasbro increased to price of its figures, if the store you purchase this toy at increases the price on all existing stock, the price may be more. As this action figure was released in the middle of 2021, it should not suffer from the increase in prices.





Availability



In May and June 2021, this toy was relatively easy to find at retail and online stores. While this figure was popular because of his appearance in the WandaVision series, he is not rare and should be easy to find in the aftermarket. Because of the connecting wing elements, he may be in demand for build-a-figure collectors. As usual, if you want this toy, get it now before he runs out.





The Avengers’ Vision, or as I and many call him White Vision first appeared in Westcoast Avengers #45 after having been rescued by the Avengers from captivity, deactivation, and reprogramming from the American government. This new version of Vision had lost his “soul” and personality, while retaining data about his past life. This famous storyline created by cartoonist John Byrne in 1988 was used as the source material for the popular Marvel show WandaVision that aired on Disney+ in early 2021.The White Vision action figure is based on that incarnation of the character seen in thestreaming series and inspired by the original Westcoast Avengers comics by John Byrne . It is the first Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) White Vision from Hasbro. Hot Toy has produced another Vision action figure in the 1:6 scale, unlike Hasbro’s 1:12 version. This toy, however, reuses the sculpt of the first MCU Vision released earlier by Hasbro. It makes one wonders who the real Vision is!I like the sculpt because of the face given to Vision which, according to other reviewers is slightly larger than the original one based on Paul Bettany’s likeness. This face is wider and thus looks to be better proportioned. Of course, the stance is still and emotionless, like Vision in the series. I find the legs to be too scrawny for the upper body, as if he did not spend enough time at the gym.There is almost no paint application on Vision. There is a livery reflective highlight in his eyes, his blue solar gem, and creamy silver paint on parts of his belt and cape.Vision is quite stable. His torso is light and hollow. The cape does not get in the way of articulations. Even with the limping right leg, he will stand solidly. While he has a peg hole in his back that potentially could be used with a posable action figure joint, it is where the cape is glued in, allowing it to remain stable on his back.He can twist at the waist, but the sculpt looks odd when doing so. Vision has no shoulder butterflies but can extend his arms to about 80 degrees. His cape limits how much further he can raise them. He can rotate them 360 degrees in theory, but the backward motion is hindered by the cape. He has bicep curls and double elbow joints that move smoothly. His wrists can bend at the palm and extend outward, whether using the extended hands or the fists.Vision comes with a pair of wing elements that go in the wing set for the Captain America Falcon action figure. Besides the two sets of hands, he has no other props. A second more expressive head would have been a great addition.And now for some philosophy. I like the philosophical discussion about the nature of self that the two Visions engaged with in theseries, pondering which of them was the real Vision. It seems that both agreed that the White Vision was the true one of the two. The Vision seen inand the MCU, is but one of the many Visions that have grace popular media for decades. Is the White Vision there the same or more authentic than the other Visions based off the comics? Are the toys themselves, and the multiple copies of them selves found I the wild are the true Vision? I like this action figure even if he has scrawny legs.