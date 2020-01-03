ComicBookBin Store
Johnny Bullet Digital Comic #1
By Hervé St-Louis
January 3, 2020 - 20:12
Issue One introduces Johnny’s world, and teenaged origin.
A brash but clever professional auto- racer becomes suspect number
one and the target of death threats after evading the suspicious murder
of his best friend. Set in the 1970s Johnny Bullet has problems with
cars, bad guys, and bad women.
This comic is for fans of auto-racing, classic adventure comic strips.
This issue is a re-lettered and redrawn
chapter based on parts of the webcomic that are no longer available.
$1.99
Johnny Bullet Digital includes the following:
- Strips #1 to 22
- Re-lettered comic
- Several panels redrawn
- Johnny Bullet Strip Bonus #00
- Canvas size 17x11 inches
- 27 coloured pages
A link to the comic will be sent to you by email once the purchase through Paypal is completed.
Last Updated: January 4, 2020 - 04:52
