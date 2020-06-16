ComicBookBin ComicBookBin

ComicBookBin Store

Johnny Bullet Digital Comic #3


By Hervé St-Louis
June 16, 2020 - 08:03

johnnybullet003-en-425.jpg
The mysterious Mr. Bacon and the beautiful Maggie Leduc interfere in Johnny Bullet's stay in Cross Roads.

A brash but clever professional auto- racer becomes suspect number one and the target of death threats after evading the suspicious murder of his best friend. Set in the 1970s Johnny Bullet has problems with cars, bad guys, and bad women.

This comic is for fans of auto-racing, classic adventure comic strips.

This issue is a re-lettered and redrawn chapter based on parts of the webcomic that are no longer available.
$1.99

Johnny Bullet Digital includes the following:
  • Strips #45 to 66
  • Re-lettered comic
  • Several panels redrawn
  • Johnny Bullet Strip Bonus #02
  • Canvas size 17x11 inches
  • 27 pages, black and white
A link to the comic will be sent to you by email once the purchase through Paypal is completed.


Last Updated: June 16, 2020 - 09:12

Join the discussion:

Add a Comment


    Contact        Terms of Service    ComicBookBin

© Copyright 2002-2020, Toon Doctor Inc. - All rights Reserved. All other texts, images, characters and trademarks are copyright their respective owners. Use of material in this document (including reproduction, modification, distribution, electronic transmission or republication) without prior written permission is strictly prohibited. Toon Doctor ® is registered trademarks of Toon Doctor Inc. Privacy Policy