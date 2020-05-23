ComicBookBin Store
Johnny Bullet Digital Comics #7
By Hervé St-Louis
May 23, 2020 - 23:55
In issue Seven is aFlashback told as a wordless comic that shows how Johnny Bullet chose
Sergei Moreau as his manager while an up and coming celebrity in 1969.
A brash but clever professional auto- racer becomes suspect number
one and the target of death threats after evading the suspicious murder
of his best friend. Set in the 1970s Johnny Bullet has problems with
cars, bad guys, and bad women.
This comic is for fans of auto-racing, classic adventure comic strips.
This issue is a re-lettered and redrawn
chapter based on parts of the webcomic that are no longer available.
$1.99
Johnny Bullet Digital includes the following:
A link to the comic will be sent to you by email once the purchase through Paypal is completed.
- Strips #133 to 154
- Re-lettered comic
- Several panels redrawn
- Johnny Bullet Strip Bonus #07
- Canvas size 17x11 inches
- 27 pages, black and white
Last Updated: May 23, 2020 - 23:02
