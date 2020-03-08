ComicBookBin Store

Johnny Bullet Digital Comic #6

By Hervé St-Louis



$1.99

Strips #111 to 132

Re-lettered comic

Several panels redrawn

Johnny Bullet Strip Bonus #04

Canvas size 17x11 inches

27 pages, black and white



In issue Six, Detective Barbary and former-heavyweight boxer Altheo Givensfigure out who sabotaged Doug Hawthorne’s Challenger duringthe movie shoot, causing the mechanic to die.A brash but clever professional auto- racer becomes suspect number one and the target of death threats after evading the suspicious murder of his best friend. Set in the 1970s Johnny Bullet has problems with cars, bad guys, and bad women.This comic is for fans of auto-racing, classic adventure comic strips.This issue is a re-lettered and redrawn chapter based on parts of the webcomic that are no longer available.Johnny Bullet Digital includes the following:A link to the comic will be sent to you by email once the purchase through Paypal is completed.

Join the discussion:





