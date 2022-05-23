Comics / Comics News

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

By Hervé St-Louis







All of the guest members of the Illuminati played by beloved actors and actresses (Hayley Atwell, Anson Mount, Lashana Lynch, John Krasinski, Patrick Stewart) were wasted ridiculously in this film.



There are disturbances in the multiverse and strange forces are chasing America Chavez, a girl with the power to open portals to other dimensions that exists in only one universe. Escaping one monster with another world’s Doctor Strange, Chavez lands in the Marvel 616 world and suddenly, the interdimensional pursuit continues. But this world’s Doctor Strange is there to protect her, along with Wong and perhaps the Scarlet Witch. But is she foe or friend?It took me some time to review this film although I saw it early on. It was a mess and very disappointing. Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) was destroyed as a character. Granted I found that she was let off easily in WandaVision and did not have to pay the price for the consequences of her acts, here, she was a one-dimensional villain with none of depth and the nuances seen in her own streaming series. She was no better as a character than when she first became insane in Westcoast Avengers and later in the Avengers Disassembled storyline.The effects were a bit much and I must mention how ugly the third eye on Doctor Strange looked at the end. I understand that this is a Sam Raimi movie and that this is what the genre is about, but man was this thing bad.

Rating: 4 /10