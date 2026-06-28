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Supergirl 2026 Movie Review
By
Hervé St-Louis
June 28, 2026 - 13:24
While on a drunken birthday bash across the galaxy, on a planet with a red sun, Kara Zor El meets a young girl who wants to avenge her murdered family. Not willing to help, she has no choice but chase after the interstellar gang once Krypto, her pet dog, has been poisoned. Will Supergirl find a cure for Krypto, or will Lobo get in the way first?
I enjoyed the Supergirl
movie tremendously because of the depiction of the aliens and the cultural mishmash they had. I like to see how Kryptonians integrate in the rest of the universe when they are not superpowered under red suns. It was quite realistic, if that’s even possible. So we know that Superman is not all powerful, just by looking at how Supergirl fares in space. I could sense James Gunn” classic Guardians of the Galaxy space world-building and enjoyed how it flavored the DC universe.
The story was simple but straightforward. I do not understand the fascination of so many critics with dismissing this film as a failure. It clearly was not. It was not supposed to be an explosive and all-encompassing story like Avengers Doomsday
, where the stakes are so high. And neither was it a run-of-the-mill production that felt like a rehash of other superhero films from the past. This was a specialized story that reinforced a corner of the DCU.
I liked the cinematography. It was not as bright as the 2025 Superman film
. The set design and the grittiness of the environment, Kara’s spaceship, and cabin made the place seem like it was lived in. I’d like to see more of this character. Also, don’t trust the haters’ campaign against this film. It had a strong vibe denouncing female trafficking which is exactly what science fiction and superhero fiction do best. Take a real-world problem and explore the consequences in a fictional and fantasy environment.
Last Updated: June 28, 2026 - 13:29