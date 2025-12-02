Comics / Spotlight / Queer Comics

Response to Superheroes Are Kinda Gay

By Hervé St-Louis



When I recorded the video I had not checked Manson's full profile and thus did not know that they used a particular pronoun. I did not record the video a second time, but did attempt to correct any pronoun mistakes in the video. Any omission is unintended.





Please do not mock nor harass @angerlmanson. I disagree with them on almost everything, but they are allowed their dignity.





If the fact that I did not record a new version of the video just to correct the pronoun errors pisses you off and you want to start a fight, move on.





This is a response to @angelmanson's video's, "Superheroes are kinda gay."I disagree with much of their essay which I find superficial and also misinformed about comics and superheroes. Manson argues that superhero secret identities are like being in the closet and that superhero costumes are like being in drags. This has nothing to do with how superheroes were created with colourful costumes and the symbolic origin of secret identities.