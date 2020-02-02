Comics / Comics News

We Never Learn: Volume 7 manga review

Rated “T+” for “Teen Plus”





A high school senior, Nariyuki Yuiga , comes from an impoverished family. He is eager to secure a full scholarship, known as “the Special VIP Recommendation,” to college before he graduates. His principal agrees to give him the scholarship, but there is one stipulation. Yuiga must tutor the three smartest girls in school: Rizu Ogata , Fumino Furuhashi , and, Uruka Takemoto so that they can get into their target colleges. However, each girl wants to focus on a subject area in which she is practically an utter failure!



As We Never Learn , Vol. 7 (“They Express Words of [ X ] as a Diversion”; Chapter 52 to 60) opens, a mystery person has taken a picture of Yuiga and Furuhashi in a compromising position – not really – and posted it to his or her social media account. But the photo could look bad taken in the wrong context. Now, the duo has to find the mystery person and just have them delete the photo, but discovering the photog's identity turns out to be like chasing clues to solve a serious mystery.



Later, Yuiga is stuck working a door-to-door “maid service” with Asumi Kominami , but none of their clients seem to want that service. So what will Yuiga do when he is forced to give Asumi a sponge bath... with her father sitting in the next room?!



THE LOWDOWN: The We Never Learn manga really plays up the teen romance and teen lust. It is a high school romantic comedy like the current ongoing series, Kaguya-sama: Love is War. Both are “Shonen Jump” manga that feature boys and girls caught in uncomfortable positions. It is shonen fanservice with dollops of shojo love.



We Never Learn Graphic Novel Volume 7 is a collection of nine episodes, each one featuring a unique comic situation. Although some events and story elements carry over into other stories, creator Taishi Tsutsui offers several romantic dilemmas for Nariyuki Yuiga , each one a new battle to save face in the face of lust. Some are kind of salacious; others are cute, and Tsutsui is so good at creating these romantic entanglements that I wish each young woman who is a series regular could win Yuiga's heart. They already seem to have won his libido.



Once again, Camellia Nieh 's expert translation hits the perfect notes – sometimes a sexy romp and other times, sweet and gentle. Letterers Erika Terriquez and Snir Aharon , as always, capture the high-spirited, manic, or sentiment in dialogue and effects, always at the right time.



POSSIBLE AUDIENCE: Fans of shonen high school comedies will want to learn about the Shonen Jump title, We Never Learn .



