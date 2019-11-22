Comics / Press Releases

VIZ Media Announces Two New Acquisitions for Summer 2020

VIZ MEDIA ANNOUNCES NEW PUBLISHING ACQUISITIONS AT ANIME NYC



Titles Launching Next Summer Include Junji Ito’s VENUS IN THE BLIND SPOT And SPLATOON: SQUID KIDS COMEDY SHOW



VIZ Media announced exciting new publishing acquisitions scheduled for release throughout the Summer of 2020 during its official panel held this past weekend at Anime NYC.



From the Eisner award-winning horror master Junji Ito, VENUS IN THE BLIND SPOT is a “best of” hardcover collection of creepy tales featuring special interior color pages and illustrations. A new Splatoon manga series was also announced for fans of all ages: SPLATOON: SQUID KIDS COMEDY SHOW is a series of gag comics filled with Inkling antics from the hit Nintendo video game.



Additional information on each of these titles will be announced in the near future.



VENUS IN THE BLIND SPOT By Junji Ito

This ultimate collection presents the most remarkable short works of Junji Ito’s career, featuring an adaptation of Rampo Edogawa’s classic horror story “Human Chair” and fan favorite “The Enigma of Amigara Fault.” In a deluxe presentation with special color pages and color illustrations from his most recent long-form manga NO LONGER HUMAN, every page invites readers to revel in a world of terror.



SPLATOON: SQUID KIDS COMEDY SHOW By Hideki Goto

New Inklings take center stage as they and their friends embark on hilarious escapades in the world of Splatoon, the hit video game series from Nintendo!



