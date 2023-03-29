Comics / Comics News

Ramen Toy’s Maverick Action Figure Possibly Infringes Copyrights

By Hervé St-Louis



Fans of Ramen Toy’s Maverick may feel “slighted” or that this situation is unfair: that fans should have a right to create and market derivative works from existing franchises. Well, fans such as Ramen Toy have no rights to the intellectual property of others. They clearly have no right to profit commercially from an existing property without licensing it. While Paramount Pictures may failed to act against Hot Toys years ago (highly doubtful), they will surely act now. It is their property and Ramen Toy should seek a license from them.







Ramen Toy also has a history of proposing projects based on intellectual property it has no license to. It would be very easy for Paramount Pictures to demonstrate that Ramen Toy understood what it was doing and went on regardless. Fans may find intellectual property regulations annoying, but they need to understand that creators and producers have the right to determine how their creations will be exploited.





Ramen Toys cannot claim that they are fans. That is not a defence. They cannot claim that because Hot Toys did it years ago, that they should be able to also infringe on Paramount Pictures' intellectual property. That is neither a legitimate defence in courts. Ramen Toy cannot claim that it is unaware of their intellectual property infringements. All evidence thus far, clearly demonstrate that they are aware of intellectual property, and they have repeatedly demonstrated that they are willing to infringe on others' intellectual property.







Fans interested in this project should probably avoid pre-ordering this toy and others in the line as they could never ship to them once Paramount Pictures and its lawyers get involved. It’s a nice project, but it’s using other people’s property without authorization.



