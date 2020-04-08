Comics / Comics News

Tokyo Ghoul: re Volume 15 manga review

By Leroy Douresseaux







Rated “T+” for “Older Teen”





Ghouls look like humans and live among humans, but Ghouls crave human flesh. The Commission of Counter Ghouls ( CCG ) is the only organization in the world fighting and exterminating Ghouls and investigating Ghoul-related crimes. Haise Sasaki was in charge of an unruly CCG squad, “ Quinx Squad ” (or “ Qs Squad ”), but among the secrets of his forgotten past is the truth that he is Ken Kaneki , a half-human and half-Ghoul.



As Tokyo Ghoul: re , Vol. 15 (Chapters 155 to 164) opens, Kaneki, in his “ Dragon ” form, continues to rage in Tokyo. Now, the CCG and Ghouls must come together to stop the Dragon, which can be problematic as even some CCG are fighting among themselves. Can anyone free Kaneki from inside this kaiju-like creature?



Meanwhile, trapped inside the creature, Kaneki dreams and is forced to reexamine his past actions. He even encounters an old friend. Plus, the fight against the creature releases new menaces.



[This volume includes bonus four-panel comics.]



THE LOWDOWN: The Tokyo Ghoul: re manga nears its end. It is a sequel and follow-up to the Tokyo Ghoul manga, although it has its own narrative with its own distinctive story.



Tokyo Ghoul: re Graphic Novel Volume 15 is the series' penultimate volume. This volume focuses on Ken Kaneki confronting the part he has played not only in this worsening situation, but also in what led up to it. Lurking in the background is Nimura Furuta, so the finale, Vol. 16, will be a doozy. I think creator Sui Ishida will not disappoint.



As usual, Joe Yamazaki 's translation captures the intensity and mania, and Vanessa Satone 's lettering continues to create a magnificent graphical soundtrack and soundscape. See you next volume, dear readers.



I READS YOU RECOMMENDS: Fans of Tokyo Ghoul will want to dine on “VIZ Signature” title, Tokyo Ghoul: re .



8.5 out of 10







