Comics / Comics News

Takane & Hana: Volume 12 manga review

By Leroy Douresseaux







Rated “T” for “Teen”





Sixteen-year-old Hana Nonomura takes her 23-year-old sister, Yukari 's place when she refuses to go to an arranged marriage meeting. That is how Hana meets 26-year-old Takane Saibara , the heir to a vast business fortune. Hana and Yukari's father works for the company owned by Takane's family, and he fears that Yukari's refusal will cost him his job. After they meet, Takane, the heir, and Hana, the high school girl, start to fall in love.



Takane & Hana , Vol. 12 (Chapters 64 to 68) opens after the confrontation between Takane and Hana and Yakuma, Takane's wayward cousin. It almost cost Takane his life to protect Hana from Yakuma. Takane is now hospitalized, but that does not stop him from dropping a major bombshell on Hana. Hana never knows when to take Takane seriously, but now he is also overdoing it. She is at a loss as to how she should handle Takane's news, so can an old friend or a love-rival help her?



[This volume includes “My Shin Might Be Broken, but My Heart Is Not,” a selection of four-panel comics; “Bonus Story 1,” “Bonus Story 2,” and “Bonus Story 3.”]



THE LOWDOWN: The Takane & Hana manga is a typical shojo romance manga, but with a twist. It is what one would expect from a shojo manga that focuses on a romance between a high school girl and a man a decade older than her.



Takane & Hana Graphic Novel Volume 12 is a pivotal volume, as was Vol. 11. It seems that one-half of our star duo is ready to make a big move, but it only cause confusion for the other half. I think readers will be confused and/or intrigued by this new twist that creator Yuki Shiwasu offers. Thankfully JN Productions ' translation and Ysabet Reinhardt MacFarlane 's English adaptation are tight and efficient. Annaliese Christman 's lettering captures Vol. 12's cacophony with a touch of flare that will bring fans back for more.



I READS YOU RECOMMENDS: Fans of teen shojo manga will want to read the Shojo Beat title, Takane & Hana.



A-

7.5 out of 10







Rating: 7.5 /10

Support this writer on Patreon

Join the discussion:





