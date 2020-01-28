Comics / Comics News

Splatoon: Volume 8 manga review

By Leroy Douresseaux







Rated “A” for “All Ages”





The manga, Splatoon , is based on Splatoon , the third-person shooter video game developed and published by Nintendo for the Wii U. Released worldwide in May 2015, Splatoon centers around characters known as “ Inklings ,” beings that can transform between humanoid and squid forms. They hide or swim through colored ink sprayed on surfaces using guns, buckets, or brush-based weaponry.



VIZ Media is currently publishing the Splatoon manga produced by creator, Sankichi Hinodeya , in English as a series of graphic novels. Hinodeya's manga focuses on Team Blue, which is comprised of the Inklings: Goggles , Bobble Hat , Head Phones , and Specs . The Inklings engage in “ turf wars ,” in which the team that covers surface areas with the most paint wins the competition.



As Splatoon , Vol. 8 (Chapters 28 to 31) opens, Team Blue and the Octolings learn that the voice they named “ Phone ” is an “A.I. construct” that calls itself “ Tartar .” It was built long ago by the now extinct human race. Now, Tartar wants to use its “ Nils cannon ” to cover the world in sludge in a bid to destroy the evolved sea life that currently dominates the planet. Can Team Blue and their new friends, the Octolings , stop Tartar?



Next, the Inklings are off to “ Wahoo World ” for a turf war that involves wearing costumes, but can our heroes win when their costumes get in the way? Finally, it is time for “ Splatfest ,” in which the players divide into two teams. It's team “ Funny Man ” versus team “ Straight Man .”



[This volume includes a bonus story, “Splattershot Jr.” and “Inking Almanac.”]



THE LOWDOWN: I continue to read the Splatoon manga because my VIZ Media rep sends copies of this graphic novel series to me. I read them, although this series is not something I would usually read, nor is it aimed at my reading demographic group.



Splatoon Graphic Novel Volume 8 is one of the wackier entries in this series, although it is not one of the best. The opening chapter is a reminder that the narrative takes place sometime in a future in which humans have been replaced by beings evolved from various forms of sea life.



Tetsuichiro Miyaki 's translation and Jason A. Hurley' s English adaptation captures creator Sankichi Hinodeya's zany, high-speed storytelling. John Hunt 's lettering also gives the series a unique “voice” and “soundtrack,” so to speak. Splatoon continues to be a good graphic novel for elementary school children who can read comic books and graphic novels.



I READS YOU RECOMMENDS: Young readers and fans of Splatoon may want to try the Splatoon graphic novels.



B-









