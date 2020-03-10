Comics / Comics News

Record of Grancrest War: Volume 6 manga review

By Leroy Douresseaux







Rated “M” for “Mature”





There is a world where the noble elite are supposed to fend off the threat of the terrifying and mysterious force known as “ Chaos .” Instead, the nobles engage in pointless and petty squabbles. A young mage named Siluca Meletes dreams of bringing justice to the land. She joins Theo , a knight errant with potential, to change the world order via the magical power of “ crests .” This is Record of Grancrest War .



As Record of Grancrest War , Vol. 6 (Chapters 34 to 40) opens, Siluca and Theo are on their first mission in their respective service to Lord Villar Constance , the Earl of the Kingdom Altirk (Siluca as a mage and Theo as a knight). They traveled into “ The Forest of Eternal Darkness ,” where they will meet first, Zelma , Altirk Elder of the Witches ; then, Clara , Queen of the Werewolves ; and finally, Dimitrie , the King of the Vampires.



Siluca and Theo have allied with the witches and the werewolves in their attempt to learn why Lord Elmer and a contingent of “ Heavy Arms Knights ” from Waldlind have entered Altirk in the great dark forest. Now, Siluca, Theo, and the Clara find themselves attacked by a mysterious force, so Siluca and Theo seek an alliance with Dimitrie, but the vampire king's plans are a mystery to everyone.



[This volume includes bonus illustrations.]



THE LOWDOWN: The Record of Grancrest War manga is an adaptation of author Ryo Mizuno 's Record of Grancrest War light novel series. Mizuno is best known for the fantasy novel series, Record of Lodoss War . Writer-artist Makoto Yotsuba 's adaptation of Record of Grancrest War mixes courtly intrigue and intense battles.



Record of Grancrest War Graphic Novel Volume 6 is the first volume of the series to move into the main narrative, as Vol. 5 is the close of what is essentially the prologue chapters of the series. Vol. 6 features a lot of action, with characters zipping through the forest before engaging in intense and sometimes gory fighting. Vol. 6 ends with two heavy cliffhangers, but not before offering a flashback into Siluca's past as a child living with her birth parents. This is an essential volume and one that is hard to put down once you pick it up, dear readers.



The English adaptation by Stan! finds the poignant side of Vol. 6, while also mining the excitement in the fantasy action and violence. James Gaubatz 's lettering finds balance within Yotsuba's ornate art and creates the rhythm to begin what is likely to be some fun all-out war played out over the next few volumes of this fine series. Record of Grancrest War is a series that I am highly recommending to you, dear readers.



I READS YOU RECOMMENDS: Fans of Record of Lodoss War may want to join the battle in Record of Grancrest War .



A

9 out of 10







Rating: 9 /10

Support this writer on Patreon

Join the discussion:





