Radiant: Volume 8 manga review

By Leroy Douresseaux



Rated “T” for “Teen”





An apprentice Wizard , Seth is also one of the “ Infected .” Seth was infected by evil creatures called “ Nemeses .” Being an “infected one” is what gives Wizards their powers, and having survived the corruption of the Nemeses, Wizards are the only ones that can fight them. Seth is learning how to use magic (called “ fantasia ”) to fight the Nemeses, but his ultimate goal is to find and to destroy their mythical nest, Radiant.



Radiant , Vol. 8 (Chapters 53 to 60) opens in Cyfandir during the ceremony in which candidates will become full Wizard Knights . Will Ocoho finally become a Wizard Knight, or will this rebellious young woman ruin her chances with the information she has? Meanwhile, Seth and Doc descend into the underground chambers of Caislean Merlin to uncover its secrets and for Seth to confront Diabal, a horned wizard like himself. And what Diabal has to say will startle Seth.



Also, the Barons and the Inquisition finally launch their attack on Cyfandir. Two Inquisitors, however, are already in the city searching for Mélie (Seth's pal) in order to use her to find Seth.



[This volume includes a question and answer section, in which Tony Valente answers fans' questions.]



THE LOWDOWN: The Radiant manga is a “manfra,” a French comic (“bande dessinées”) that draws inspiration from or mimics Japanese comics, “manga.” Radiant is good enough that it attracted the attention of a Japanese publisher. VIZ Media is currently publishing Radiant as a series of graphic novels... that gets better with each volume.



Radiant Graphic Novel Volume 8 is as worthy of being called the series' high point as other recent Radiant graphic novels, Vols. 5 to 7. Creator Tony Valente is revealing more of Seth's past or at least, revealing the pasts of people who seem connected to Seth. The conspiracy involving the Barons and the Inquisition explodes in Vol. 8. Heavens-to-Betsy, this volume is a great read, thanks to Anne Ishii's lively translation and Erika Terriquez's excellent lettering.



I READS YOU RECOMMENDS: Fans of fantasy, action, and magic will want to read Radiant.



A+

Rating: 10 /10

