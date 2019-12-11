Comics / Comics News

Radiant: Volume 7 manga review

Seth is an apprentice Wizard , and he is one of the “ Infected .” Seth was infected by evil creatures called “ Nemeses .” Being an “infected one” is what gives Wizards their powers, and having survived the corruption of the Nemeses, Wizards are the only ones that can fight them. Seth is learning how to use magic (called “ fantasia ”) to fight the Nemeses, but his ultimate goal is to find and to destroy their mythical nest, Radiant.



Radiant , Vol. 7 (Chapters 45 to 52) opens in Caillte Forest . There, Seth continues his training in the ways of Fantasia with the imp, Myr , who is a teacher. Before he departs, Seth will learn the truth about Fantasia and the “ little people ,” the guardians of Fantasia.



Meanwhile, in the kingdom of Cyfandir , aspiring Wizard Knights , Ocoho and Mélie (Seth's pal), join the Wizard Knights leaders, the Lord of Gulis and Lord Brangoire , in hunting a band of Infected. However, Mélie and Doc (another of Seth's pals) are about to discover that Brangoire is suspicious of Ocoho and is following her. Brangoire may indeed have legitimate cause to follow Ocoho. Will Seth return in time to stop an injustice... while a deep conspiracy grows closer to launching an attack?



[This volume includes a question and answer section, in which Tony Valente answers fans' questions.]



THE LOWDOWN: The Radiant manga is a “manfra,” a French comic (“bande dessinées”) that draws inspiration from or mimics manga. Radiant is good enough that it attracted the attention of a Japanese publisher. VIZ Media is currently publishing Radiant as a series of graphic novels... that gets better with each volume.



Radiant Graphic Novel Volume 7 is worthy of being called this series' high point, but I said the same about Vols. 5 and 6. The plots and subplots, characters, and settings have so much appeal. Creator Tony Valente is inventing an imaginative magical, mystery, action-fantasy, battle manga that explodes with an well executed scenes of magic, mystery, action, fantasy, and battles. The story is also tightly composed and is a fantastic read.



Anne Ishii 's lively translation conveys the characters' invigorating personalities and makes them seem like drivers of rather than like slaves to the plot and narrative. Erika Terriquez 's lettering captures Radiant's solid sense of danger and intrigue. Now, more than ever, I recommend Radiant.



I READS YOU RECOMMENDS: Fans of fantasy, action, and magic will want to read Radiant .



A+

10 out of 10







Rating: 10 /10

