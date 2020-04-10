Comics / Comics News

Platinum End: Volume 8 manga review

By Leroy Douresseaux







Rated "M" for "Mature"





Just tired of living, Mirai Kakehashi attempts suicide by jumping from the roof of a building. Instead of dying, Mirai is saved by an angel named “ Nasse .” Through her, Mirai learns that 13 humans have been chosen as candidates to replace God . Each candidate has a guardian angel, and Nasse is Mirai's. But one “God” candidate, Metropoliman , is hunting the other candidates.



As Platinum End , Vol. 8 (Chapters 24 to 27) opens, Mirai engages in an intense duel with the mysterious superhero, Metropoliman. It is Mirai's “ red arrow ” of control versus Metropoliman's “ white arrow ” of death. When Mirai seems to gain the advantage, Nanato Mukaido , the candidate dying of cancer, demands that he get the opportunity to kill the superhero. Will Mirai allow it, especially as he hates the idea of murder.



Plus, we get another look into the past of Kanade Uryu a.k.a. “Metropoliman,” and it is the recent and very revealing past. And the angels prepare for a meeting.



THE LOWDOWN: The Platinum End manga is another cray-cray creation from the mangaka duo of writer Tsugumi Ohba and artist Takeshi Obata . Like their previous manga, the controversial Death Note and the illuminating industry insider manga, Bakuman。, Platinum End is hard to ignore.



Platinum End Graphic Novel Volume 8 is dark and edgy, just like Vol. 7. Wow, I want to spoil some of what happened here, and while some of you may have already read this volume, many others may not. So, I won't spoil, but I can say that Vol. 8 is the most must-read volume of Platinum End since the first volume.



'Nuff said...



I READS YOU RECOMMENDS: Readers looking for good comic books will want to read Ohba and Obata's latest “Shonen Jump” title, Platinum End .



A+

10 out of 10







Rating: 10 /10

