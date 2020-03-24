Comics / Comics News

One-Punch Man: Volume 13 manga review

By Leroy Douresseaux







Rated “T” for “Teen”





Saitama begins his training to become a superhero when he is 22-years-old. He becomes a superhero when he is 25, but he really does not look like one, with his lifeless facial expression, bald head, and unimpressive physique. But he beats the snot out of supervillains with one punch, and he even has his own disciple, the young cyborg, Genos (who really needs no training).



As One-Punch Man , Vol. 13 (Chapters 68 to 71; entitled “Monster Cells”) opens, Class A and B heroes “Red Muffler,” “Bones,” “Death Gatling,” “Butterfly Fox,” “Smileman,” “Narcisstioc,” “Peach Terry,” and “Chain Toad” take on the giant monster, “ Multieyed Octopus .” Some of them have already gotten their butts handed to them. Can the arrogant “ Flashy Flash ” change the tide of battle?



At the same time, deep in the mountains near “City G,” the “ Holy Order of the Sword ” meets to debate its part in the battle against the forces of the “ Monster Association. ” But are they themselves already in trouble?! Meanwhile, Saitama has made the finals of a martial arts tournament, and it turns out that he and his finals opponent have conflicting philosophical points of view...



[This volume includes the bonus manga story, “Star.”]



THE LOWDOWN: I am a big fan of the One-Punch Man manga, but it has been some time since I read Vol. 12. So I missed this crazy graphic novel series, which is one of the world's best superhero comics and one of its weirdest.



One-Punch Man Graphic Novel Volume 13 goes deeper into the Monster Association's war against the “Hero Association.” Vol. 13 is also an improvement following Vol. 12, which offered creator/writer ONE and creator/artist Yusuke Murata's usual menagerie of visually and graphically striking monsters. Vol. 13 offers the same, but the chapters contained in this volume seem a little bit better put together. The conversations between characters certainly seem more substantive.



Translator John Werry offers a delightful English script full of sparkling dialogue that manages to be both tongue-in-cheek and exciting. James Gaubatz 's lettering strikes the right note in each of Vol. 13's three distinct sections. This volume reminds readers how spry One-Punch Man can be when it is good at what it really does best – monsters and weird heroes.



I READS YOU RECOMMENDS: Fans of shonen battle manga and superhero comic books will love the “Shonen Jump” title, One-Punch Man .



Rating: 8 /10

