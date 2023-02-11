Movies / Animé and Toons

My Dad The Bounty Hunter

By Patrick Oliver



This family centred science fiction series from netflix, is an entertaining action comedy featuring a black family trying to reconnect after the parents have seperated.







Two children decide to follow their dad to work after he tells them he can't stay with them for the weekend as planned. Little do they know that this will lead them into an adventure in outer space with their bounty hunter dad, who they'd previously thought had an ordinary job. Being kids they immediately set about exploring his ship with glee, pressing buttons and messing with the ships mobile AI unit.











It's all good natured fun and has many solid science fictions elements too. The story slightly reminds me of Mr Invincible gaining some emotional intelligence and reconnecting with his family and it is no poorer for that.







Episodes 1-3 are lively, inventive animated romps and I'm eagerly waiting to see what other gems this talented team serve up in the remaining episodes.

