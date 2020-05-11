ComicBookBin ComicBookBin

I'm a Behemoth: Volume 1 manga review


By Leroy Douresseaux
May 11, 2020 - 12:06

imabehemoth01_1.jpg
I'm a Behemoth Graphic Novel Volume 1 cover image

Rated “M” for “Mature”

I'm a Behemoth, an S-Ranked Monster, but Mistaken for a Cat, I Live as an Elf Girl's Pet, Vol. 1 (Chapters 0 to 6) introduces Tama, an S-ranked monster and a fearsome behemoth.  He also a cub and behemoth cubs look like adorable kittens.  Buxom elf girl, Aria, a D-ranked adventurer, finds his soft and cuddly self and names him “Tama.”  The problem is that Tama was once a great knight, but he was killed by an assassin.  Now, reincarnated, Tama is a behemoth, an S-ranked monster, but has been mistaken for a cat, and lives as an elf girl's pet.

[This volume includes bonus art and text and a bonus short story by Nozomi Ginyoku]

THE LOWDOWN:  The I'm a Behemoth, an S-Ranked Monster, but Mistaken for a Cat, I Live as an Elf Girl's Pet manga has a way too long title.  I think “I'm a Behemoth and an Elf Girl's Pet” would be just fine, especially if that title hung over an illustration of a cute kitten and a big-breasted elf girl.

I'm a Behemoth, an S-Ranked Monster, but Mistaken for a Cat, I Live as an Elf Girl's Pet Graphic Novel Volume 1 is all about the breast shots.  Aria's breasts play a huge part in the graphical storytelling and in the art, and artist Taro Shinonome perches Tama atop Aria's melons and also, often squeezes him into Aria's generous cleavage.  I am curious about how writer Nozomi Ginyoku, author of the original light novel series, depicts all this boob play.

Still, I think female readers will like this series in spite of the generous fan service.  It is powerfully cute, and the story is a strong one about intimate friendship and love and devotion.  I'm a Behemoth, which is set in a medievalist-type world, has a lot of potential.  It is funny and irresistibly adorable, and it seems ready to explode with Dungeons and Dragons-like action-fantasy.  Big breasts, pretty girls, a cross-dressing spin on Arnold Schwarzenegger, a cute and loyal kitty, and D&D:  what's not to like?

I READS YOU RECOMMENDS:  Fans of comic fantasy manga will want to try the Yen Press title, I'm a Behemoth, an S-Ranked Monster, but Mistaken for a Cat, I Live as an Elf Girl's Pet.

B+
7 out of 10


Rating: 7 /10

Last Updated: May 11, 2020 - 12:56

