I'm a Behemoth: Volume 1 manga review

I'm a Behemoth, an S-Ranked Monster, but Mistaken for a Cat, I Live as an Elf Girl's Pet , Vol. 1 (Chapters 0 to 6) introduces Tama , an S-ranked monster and a fearsome behemoth. He also a cub and behemoth cubs look like adorable kittens. Buxom elf girl, Aria , a D-ranked adventurer, finds his soft and cuddly self and names him “Tama.” The problem is that Tama was once a great knight, but he was killed by an assassin. Now, reincarnated, Tama is a behemoth, an S-ranked monster, but has been mistaken for a cat, and lives as an elf girl's pet.



[This volume includes bonus art and text and a bonus short story by Nozomi Ginyoku]



THE LOWDOWN: The I'm a Behemoth, an S-Ranked Monster, but Mistaken for a Cat, I Live as an Elf Girl's Pet manga has a way too long title. I think “I'm a Behemoth and an Elf Girl's Pet” would be just fine, especially if that title hung over an illustration of a cute kitten and a big-breasted elf girl.



I'm a Behemoth, an S-Ranked Monster, but Mistaken for a Cat, I Live as an Elf Girl's Pet Graphic Novel Volume 1 is all about the breast shots. Aria's breasts play a huge part in the graphical storytelling and in the art, and artist Taro Shinonome perches Tama atop Aria's melons and also, often squeezes him into Aria's generous cleavage. I am curious about how writer Nozomi Ginyoku , author of the original light novel series, depicts all this boob play.



Still, I think female readers will like this series in spite of the generous fan service. It is powerfully cute, and the story is a strong one about intimate friendship and love and devotion. I'm a Behemoth, which is set in a medievalist-type world, has a lot of potential. It is funny and irresistibly adorable, and it seems ready to explode with Dungeons and Dragons-like action-fantasy. Big breasts, pretty girls, a cross-dressing spin on Arnold Schwarzenegger, a cute and loyal kitty, and D&D: what's not to like?



I READS YOU RECOMMENDS: Fans of comic fantasy manga will want to try the Yen Press title, I'm a Behemoth, an S-Ranked Monster, but Mistaken for a Cat, I Live as an Elf Girl's Pet .



Rating: 7 /10

