ComicBookBin ComicBookBin

Toys / Comics to Toys / DC Comics Toys

DC Multiverse Hawkgirl Platinum Collector McFarlane Review


By Hervé St-Louis
July 24, 2025 - 06:38

Review of the DC Multiverse Hawkgirl Platinum Collector action figure from McFarlane's. The Platinum edition is the rarer Hawkgirl also known as Shiera Saunders or Shayera Thal/Hol.

*I meant to pose Hawkgirl using contrapposto, an old sculpture and painting technique where the weight hangs on one side and the upper body shifts the other way.


Image Gallery:

Last Updated: July 24, 2025 - 09:59

    RSS       Mobile       Contact        Advertising       Terms of Service    ComicBookBin

© Copyright 2002-2025, Toon Doctor Inc. - All rights Reserved. All other texts, images, characters and trademarks are copyright their respective owners. Use of material in this document (including reproduction, modification, distribution, electronic transmission or republication) without prior written permission is strictly prohibited. Toon Doctor ® is registered trademarks of Toon Doctor Inc. Privacy Policy