Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Volume 10 manga review

It is Taisho era Japan (1912 to 1926). Tanjiro Kamado is a kindhearted boy who sells coal in order to support his mother and four siblings. After one particularly taxing trip to sell coal, Tanjiro returns to his home in the forest and finds his family slaughtered. He discovers that a younger sibling, his sister Nezuko , has herself been transformed into a demon by the unknown demon that killed his family. Tanjiro becomes a Demon Slayer in order to find and destroy that demon, Muzan Kibutsuji .



As Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba , Vol. 10 (Chapters 80 to 88; entitled “Human and Demon”) opens, Tanjiro continues his battle against the “Upper-Rank 6” demon, Daki . However, Tanjiro has seemingly reached past the upper limits of his endurance, and he still has not defeated Daki. Who comes to Tanjiro's rescue will be a surprise, but that isn't the only surprise due to be revealed. Plus, learn the story of Tengen Uzui, the ninja turned Hashira.



[This volume includes four-panel comics and a bonus chapter, “Inosuke's Fairy Tale.”]



THE LOWDOWN: The Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba manga is one of my favorite manga. This shonen battle manga and demon-fighting martial arts series from creator Koyoharu Gotouge is exciting and imaginative.



Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Graphic Novel Volume 10 , like Vols. 7 to 9, is one of the series' best entries. Essentially, these last four graphic novels are fantastic tales of brave demon slayers and the seemingly impossible-to-defeat, monstrous demons they face. Like certain volumes of Naruto or Bleach (or even One Piece, for that matter), Demon Slayer Vol. 10 focuses on a battle that is so royale that it is not over by the time readers get to the last page.



John Werry 's translation and Stan!' s English adaptation usually capture the high-drama and emotive character details. This time they give us the gruff edge of battle manga dialogue. As always, this dialogue gives readers a punch thanks to John Hunt 's two-fisted lettering. Vol. 10 makes sure readers will come back for more.



I READS YOU RECOMMENDS: Fans of demon-fighting heroes will want to read the Shonen Jump title, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba .



