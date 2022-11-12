Comics / Comics News

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

By Hervé St-Louis



Black Panther Wakanda Forever

Wakanda Forever





These sea spirits are sometimes friends, sometimes enemies. They are a mainstay of Haiti and have roots in the Arawak pre-colonial culture, but also Yoruba-based river spirits, and the voodoo religion practised in Haiti. I don’t know if this connection with merpeople, Haiti, and Wakanda was intentional for director Ryan Coogler. Wakanda and Talokan, Atlantis in Marvel Comics, have had many ties in comics since the 2000s.

Marvel Comics #1

Wakanda Forever

Black Panther Wakanda Forever