Premium Bandai USA Brings New Gundam and Dragon Ball

PREMIUM BANDAI USA BRINGS EXCLUSIVE GUNDAM MODELS AND DRAGON BALL FIGURES TO NORTH AMERICA



Premium Bandai USA Online Store Adds Limited Edition S.H.Figuarts Action Figures From Tamashii Nations And Gundam Model Kits From Bandai Spirits Hobby



Premium Bandai USA is Bandai’s official online store and focuses on stocking high quality anime, video game, and Tokusatsu merchandise. These limited edition and variant products are not available from any other domestic retailer and include action figures, model kits, jewelry and other collectibles based on many popular anime and video game properties



Starting on April 2, 2020, Premium Bandai USA will begin offering highly sought-after and exclusive collectibles from renowned Bandai toy and collectible brands to domestic fans and customers. The catalog has been expanded to feature Tamashii Nation’s S.H.Figuarts action figure line and Bandai Spirits Hobby’s catalog of Gundam model kits (GUNPLA), including many rare and limited-edition releases that were, until now, available only to the Japanese market.



Nearly two dozen of Dragon Ball and Mobile Suit Gundam products will be available direct to North American consumers starting on April 2nd via Premium Bandai USA



Dragon Ball :https://p-bandai.com/us/cont/campaign/dragonball-cp01



Gundam :https://p-bandai.com/us/cont/campaign/gundam-cp01



Register with Premium Bandai USA before March 30, 2020, for a chance to win Dragon Ball and Gundam prizes!



What is S.H. Figuarts?



A new standard in action figures representing the state of the art Tamashii Nation design technology. Designed to realistically mimic the full range of motion of the human body, the series name is a contraction of the concepts of "Simple Style" and "Heroic Action." Standing roughly 14cm tall, the highly posable S.H.Figuarts figures are designed to feel like little treasures.



What is "GUNPLA"?



Gundam + Plastic Model = GUNPLA



GUNPLA is the common name for plastic models of Mobile Suits, Mobile Armor, and other robots that appear in the iconic Mobile Suit Gundam anime series.



Over 445 million GUNPLA models have been sold in the past 40 years since the first "1/144 Gundam" model was released in 1980. GUNPLA models are now manufactured in Japan with planning, product development and production taking place at the BANDAI Hobby Center, located in "Hobby City Shizuoka," in order to maintain high quality and accurately meet market demand while also ensuring uniformity in design.







About Premium Bandai USA

Premium Bandai USA is Bandai’s official online store and focuses on selling high quality anime, video game, and Tokusatsu merchandise. The product catalog features action figures, model kits, jewelry and other collectibles based on popular anime and live action properties.



Additional company information is available at https://p-bandai.com/us.









