Venom: Let There Be Carnage

By Hervé St-Louis



Eddie Brock and Venom are trying to adjust to a life together, symbiote and man, when serial killer Cletus Kasady requests a visit with Brock to tell him about his life. Kasady has a deal for Brock, however, Venom decides to solve the mysteries of the burial grounds of the serial killer, causing the latter to seek revenge. Having gained symbiotic powers from Brock and Venom, Kasady goes on a mayhem. Can Brock and Venom, now estranged partners stop Kasady and his symbiote Carnage?This was a funny movie ridden with plot holes and missed opportunities. But then again, Venom was never meant to be high film nor literature. Some of the funniest shots from the film were already shown in trailers, which is a shame as there was little to expect. Although the plot seems complicated, the story is simple and the movie straightforward and short. The third act where venom and Carnage fight is short enough. I would have liked to see more of Carnage and to develop his relationship with Shriek even more but that was not done. Other missed opportunities are telling viewers why red symbiotes are so scary for Venom.But then, Venom does fight the symbiote anyhow so what was the fuss again at the red symbiote. Other plot holes include how easy it was for Kasady to obtain Venom’s powers. My question, if it is so easy, why hasn’t the world been ridden with symbiotes thus far? Woody Harrelson always looks crazy, so I agree that he was perfectly cast as Kasady and Carnage. Tom Hardy was quite funny too, but his appearance was a bit subdued in this film.I find the effects for Venom and Carnage not up to par. They feel plasticky and fake. I don’t think these will age well in a few years when such animation is even better than today. Sony seems incapable of making great Marvel movies without explicit help from Marvel, but that problem may be resolved the next time we see Venom. Do stay until the end credits.

Rating: 7 /10