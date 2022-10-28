Movies / Comics To Film News

The Return Of Red Sonja

By Patrick Oliver







Red Sonja is a character created for Marvel Comics in the 1970's by Roy Thomas and Barry Windsor-Smith. She was inspired by the main character in a Robert. E. Howard short story. As you'll know, Robert. E. Howard also created the Kull and Conan characters, who have both been brought to the 'big screen' with varying success.







I first encountered the character while I was reading various Conan comics, and she was an impressive ally and I could see that she was as strong a character and that her own stories would be as good or rounded as Conan's were.







Red Sonja is a formidable warrior and tactician, and is ripe for a competent cinematic reboot. Sword and sorcery stories are always popular and with it's mixture of up-and coming talent and established talent, this could turn out to be an enjoyable viewing experiance. Who knows...if it is well-received enough, it might even spawn a sequel or television series. Time will tell.













