The Flash Movie

By Hervé St-Louis



After discovering that he can go back in time, Barry Allen decides to go back to the past and prevent his mother from being murdered. However, doing so rewrites the past and on his way to the present, Barry can no longer reach the moment he left, and instead, is pulled back into a time of despair, in a changed universe where he is the only superhero, safe for Batman. Can the Flash alter the past once again to stop an Kryptonian invasion of Earth?There were plot holes in this film, like, why didn’t Barry Allen go to the time of his mother’s murder to find out what happened, and perhaps with his powers, stop the events from happening. A normal person would have wanted to find out exactly what happened, and with his powers, would have been confident enough to take on whatever killed his mother. But this Flash, helmed by Ezra Miller is not a normal guy. He is the epitome of the idiotic incel that lacks natural sunshine. In that, Miller plays the role as if it were him.There are many missed opportunities in this film which at the same time, seems like the closure of the Zack Snyder DC Extended Universe (DCEU). A few live action cameos were well appreciated, while others reek from their absence. It took this film in a way, to realize that the DCEU was fully realized even though it never matched the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). It is also very disappointing that the multi-dimensional narrative which originated in a Flash comic book over 60 years ago and now seems redundant and cliché.This film did not look great. Even guess stars such as Henry Cavill’s and Nicholas Cage’s Superman looked plasticky and poor. The director claimed that this poor look was what he wanted. He seems to have strange aesthetics, especially for such an important film.