Suicide Jockeys #2

By Hervé St-Louis



Denver Wallace attempts to recruit his old team for a surprise rescue mission for the love his life that could alter the crazy timeline everyone seems to believe in. Will he succeed?This issue was a bit more difficult t follow as it was the quiet chapter before the storm where the protagonist recruits and visits his old colleagues. Because we don’t know the full cast and only hints of what happened with Wallace are given, it is difficult to relate to the characters in this issue. I think the issue would have worked well with a bit more explorations of the past relationships with more concrete examples, even if the writer wants to expand on that in future instalments. Next, a quick view of threat would have also helped solidify the situationThe artwork was okay, but I can tell that drawing everyday scenes is not artist Davi Leon Dias’ forte. At times, the art felt a bit stiff. I have a lot of problem to differentiate some of the characters, especially when Wallace goes from full hair to bald.

Rating: 6.5 /10