Suicide Jockey #1

Denver Wallace lost consciousness years ago on a mission to shut a time loop. His girl friend and colleague, filled up for him and disappeared ever since. But now, Wallace has a chance to rewrite history and rescue his girl. But that involves changing reality and suiting up. Will he bite?If you are familiar withand, then the setup of Suicide Jockey will make sense. It’s that but grittier and wish a good dash of. As we follow Wallace’ descent into despair, we also see the opportunity he has to change things. The moral dilemma is palatable and that’s what drives the narrative. The characters feel familiar. By the end of the issue, there is no real resolution, more a cliffhanger into the next issue. That’s just right.Davi Leon Dias draws realistically enough but his mechas and droids are too clean and symmetrical. But the brunt of the story is quite easy to follow and with more exposure to this world, his tech design should become a bit more dynamic. It is a tough order after all. Draw everyday humans and science fiction technology. This news series by Half Evil Comics is worth a try.

Rating: 7.5 /10