Comics / Comics News

Rick and Morty Season 4

By Hervé St-Louis



This season, Rick, the smartest man in the universe (and possibly the multiverse) continue to travel to extraordinary places making enemies and meeting new challenges. However, this season, Rick seems conscious that this is season four and that he is a cartoon character. Will this affect reality in Rick and Morty’s universe?Continuing the antics of the grandfather and grandson duo, this season does not focus on the ongoing storyline introduced in earlier seasons to the same extent. Instead, the animators have opted for more stand-alone stories that increase the Rick and Morty universe and tell off bet stories that will continue to marvel audiences. Only the last episode links back to the strong continuity developed in earlier season by resolving the question about which Beth (Rick’s daughter and Morty’s mother) is the original, and which is the clone.I liked the season but felt like we were served filler stories to make us wait until they pick up the ongoing storyline in latter seasons. Don’t expect any development in say the story of the evil Rick.I don’t like the animation in Rick and Morty’s latest seasons. The first season was animated more traditionally. Other seasons use digital only 2D puppets for the characters. It is the equivalent of using 3D animation but flatter and with different shape manipulations.

