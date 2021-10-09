Comics / Comic Reviews / More Comics

Rick and Morty: Rick’s New Hat #4

By Hervé St-Louis



Trying to solve the riddle of how to get his intelligence back, after wearing a trick hat that gave him average intelligence, Rick has to crack open Morty’s skull to find the last answer that will bring him back to normal. Meanwhile, Morty is trying to fit in in life and even makes a comic about the whole situation. But Rick appears with a chainsaw, trying to crack Morty’s sculpt. Will Morty survive Rick’s attack?It's a trippy issue with Morty and Rick being self-conscious enough to know that they are in a comic. Well, of course as any good Rick and Morty tale, there is more to that simple observation. Half of the comic is spent with Morty making fun of meta-comics tropes. It’s more than straightforward adventure and while I was bored with the over-abundance of dialogues, I was not with the story itself. It felt like the cartoon!There are many art styles in the book to capture the meta-criticism on comics happening throughout the story. But there is also the cartoon-based art which looked close enough but a bit more fluid and rounder than the series. I’m glad to say that this comic lives up to the cartoon series in an odd but satisfying way.

Rating: 7.5 /10