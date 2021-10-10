Comics / Comic Reviews / More Comics

Ian Fleming’s James Bond: Himeros #1

By Hervé St-Louis



James Bond must rescue the former acolyte of a deceased billionaire children trafficker murdered because he knew too much. But others are on the tale of Sarah Richmond to make sure nine of her secrets come out. Will James Bond rescue this hard-to-kill dame in time?This is a classic James Bond story transformed with echoes from current news events. The major difference is that Ghislaine Maxwell is not a capable hand-to-hand combatant like Richmond, and how much she protects Jeffry Epstein’s secret has yet to be played out. Still, I like the link to real world geopolitics and why some former clients of Richard Wilhelm – cough Epstein – would want to see him dead. There is very little happening here, as it is a set up issue for the mini-series. The structure of the story is classic and even felt like the premise of a television thriller or cop show.Now, the highlight of this series is of course, the noir art by Antonio Fuso. Where do they find all these fine artists that I have never heard about? His work is moody and with just enough abstraction to create enough mystery in the plot. Of course, his pacing is excellent. The colours by Adriano Gusto reinforce the greatness of the artwork, creating an overall pleasing and satisfying piece, even though the plot was rather average.I think that I’m hooked enough to follow this series.

Rating: 7 /10