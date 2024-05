Toys / Comics to Toys / G.I. Joe

G.I. Joe Classified Recondo Action Figure Review

By Hervé St-Louis



A review of the G.I. Joe Classified Recondo action figure. Recondo is the original G.I. Joe jungle trooper with a brief introduction in the Marvel Comics G.I. Joe comic #32 but his significant introduction in issue #38 where he joined Stalker, Roadblock, and Ripcord on a mission. This version of the Recondo action figure is the original one, not the Tiger Force version.