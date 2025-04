Toys / Comics to Toys / G.I. Joe

The ultimate G.I. Joe Classified Army-Building Guide Part Three

By Hervé St-Louis



This is part three of my G.I. Joe Classified army-building guide. Specifically, I look at Destro's Iron Grenadiers, Cobra ninjas, the female Cobra troopers known as Valkiries, and the Tracksuit Mafia, a Marvel Legends' line that I've included in my G.I Joe Classified world.