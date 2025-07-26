Movies / Comics Movie Reviews

Fantastic Four: First Steps (2025)

By Hervé St-Louis







This is the fifth Fantastic Four film and finally, there is a stable ground for future outings. The Galactus storyline is one of the most important one in the characters’ history, but it use here did not take away from other classic characters that were briefly visited. Of course, the highlight of this film was the Mid-Century Modern design aesthetics which gives the Fantastic Four a unique signature and explains why they are not part of the main Marvel universe. I especially liked the conversation pit in their headquarter.





This movie featured a smart Johnny Storm who was akin to an anthropologist. Sue Storm who proved what a mother is. Only Scarlet Witch was a more intense mother in the Marvel Cinematic universe thus far. Her will is strong, and I appreciated her topnotch negotiation and ambassador skills. Reed Richard and his crazy plans showed the conflict that they create with Sue Storm. There were many ethical issues raised which made the team realistic. Only Ben Grimm had less of story, with his classic tragic story of transformation not being highlighted.





On an alternate Earth, the Fantastic Four are their world’s heroes, adulated by all. One evening, the Silver Surfer, Galactus’s herald announces that her master will soon arrive to consume the Earth. This sets a race to first convince Galactus, then trick him into abandoning the Earth. But Galactus’s price is high and cannot easily be outsmarted by the Fantastic Four. Can Reed Richards, Sue Storm, Ben Grimm, Johnny Storm, and robotic assistant Herbie stop Galactus?Galactus and the Silver Surfer were great foils, although I find that the silver sheen and highlights on the herald were not as convincing as the 2007 Fantastic Four movie. I also like the changes to the comic book cannon related to this storyline. I’m not talking about the female Silver Surfer. That change is not problematic, nor noteworthy. I’m specifically pointing to how Galactus was defeated and his motivations. No more details as I am not spoiling this film. The changes were good, and I can’t wait to watch the next Fantastic Four film.