Real Life Fantastic Four Fly to Space

In a twist that has not caught the attention of the principals and most of media, on October 13, 2021, four civilians are set to fly into space on a proprietary aircraft named The New Shepard. The New Shepard was engineered by Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin, a company founded by the Amazon mogul to generate space tourism.The passengers include Canadian actor William Shatner, Blue Origin executive Audrey Powers, Planet Labs’ co-founder Chris Boshuizen, and Medidata co-founder Glen de Vries. The crew sports bright blue jumpsuits that oddly resembles Marvel’s Fantastic Four, the superhero quartet who gained their superpowers while travelling in a similar proprietary spaceship that was then hit by cosmic radiation.The resemblance of the New Shepard’s crew to the Fantastic Four is uncanny. There’s a girl, and guy with stubble and greying temples, some other dude who looks like a hot head, and a stuffy and beat down blue-eyed dude everyone likes that looks like the Thing. Let’s us hope that no cosmic radiation hits the New Shepard, endowing its crew with cosmic powers, as happened with the Fantastic Four, way back in 1961.is a comic created by Jack Kirby and Stan Lee as a competitive response to DC Comics’