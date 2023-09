Toys / Comics to Toys / G.I. Joe

Classified Python Patrol Officer Controversy

By Hervé St-Louis



The Python Patrol Cobra officers and the Python Patrol troopers have always been confused and mislabelled by Hasbro. Even today, Hasbro seems to interchange these classic characters. Which one is which? Which one is the officer, and which one is the trooper?





Image credits: action-force.dk ; Joe Day; Joe of the Week; and Hasbro, of course!