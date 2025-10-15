Steve Englehart part 2: Batman and the Justice League

By Philip Schweier
In 1976, Steve Englehart had been writing the Avengers for four years, only to be suddenly displaced by the incoming editor-in-chief. Frustrated, Englehart was tempted to walk away from writing comics completely when DC Comics publisher Jenette Kahn invited him to jump ship. “She said, ‘Come fix the Justice League for me.’ She had just been appointed editor at DC and her job was to fix DC,” he explains.
Englehart’s other ambition was to make Bruce Wayne an adult person with adult relationships. “When I was a kid and saw Lois Lane snuggle up to Superman and he’d get embarrassed and stutter, I thought, ‘That’s not how adults operate. That’s really weird.’” This led to the creation of Silver St. Cloud, and an adult relationship as Bruce Wayne’s girlfriend.
Initially paired with Walt Simonson, Engelhart plotted out seven issues, starting with Detective Comics #469 (May 1977). Detective Comics #471 (July 1977) featured the artwork of newcomer Marshall Rogers, inked by Terry Austin. This creative team captured lightning in a bottle, and with sales starting to climb, an eighth issue was added. “It actually turned out pretty good, because it allowed me to do scenes like Bruce and Silver sitting in a restaurant just thinking at each other. I could let things breathe a little more.”
Working with Rogers was a rare instance where writer and artist shared a unified vision. “I would visualize how something would look, but I didn’t expect it to look like that because I wasn’t drawing it.” Engelhart and Rogers worked together on several titles, including Mister Miracle for DC, Silver Surfer for Marvel, and Scorpio Rose and Coyote for Eclipse. In 2005, they reunited for a six-issue limited series entitled Batman: Dark Detective, a sequel to their run in the late ‘70s. It would prove to be one of Rogers’ final projects before his untimely death in 2007.
