Yen Press Announces New Digital "Fruits Basket" Manga

Adding to the excitement of the highly-anticipated Season 2 of the Fruits Basket anime, Yen Press announced today that it will publish new Fruits Basket manga content on digital platforms nearly simultaneous to their Japanese release—ongoing chapters of the spin-off series Fruits Basket: The Three Musketeers and Fruits Basket Another. Both series are written and drawn by Natsuki Takaya, the creator of the original Fruits Basket which stands out as the most iconic work of shojo manga in the English-speaking world.



Fruits Basket: The Three Musketeers Arc 2

The Three Musketeers are back again to celebrate the second season of the Fruits Basket anime! Kill the time between new episodes with the ridiculous antics of Shigure, Ayame, and Hatori! Fruits Basket: The Three Musketeers Arc 2—Start!



Fruits Basket: The Three Musketeers Arc, a comedic Fruits Basket side story featuring fan-favorite characters from the original series, continues with Fruits Basket: The Three Musketeers Arc 2. The first chapter debuts on 4/28/20 on digital platforms and is priced at $0.99 .







Fruits Basket Another

Sawa Mitoma, a nervous, skittish girl who prefers minimal human contact, has just started high school, and it's already not going well...until she meets the "it" boys—the "prince-like" Mutsuki and the sharp-tongued Hajime. But little does she know, they're Sohmas!? It's Fruits Basket...again!



After the release of Fruits Basket: The Three Musketeers Arc 2, Chapter 1, fans won’t have to wait long for more Fruits Basket content. Fruits Basket Another, a Fruits Basket spin-off featuring new characters that include the children of the original cast, continues with Fruits Basket Another, Chapter 13, a satisfying read that combines three parts of Fruits Basket Another into a 64 page chapter. The new chapter debuts simultaneous to the Japanese release of the third part on 5/4/20 and is priced at $2.99 .



Season 2 of the Fruits Basket anime is currently streaming on Funimation and Crunchyroll with new episodes every Monday. The original manga series is available in twelve deluxe volumes titled Fruits Basket Collector’s Edition published by Yen Press.



About Yen Press, LLC

­­Yen Press, LLC is a joint venture between Kadokawa Corporation and Hachette Book Group. Founded in 2006, Yen Press is one of the largest and most prolific publishers of manga and original graphic novels in North America and is also a leading publisher of light novels and Japanese literature through its Yen On imprint. For more information, please visit www.yenpress.com.



