Comics / Comics News

The Way of the Househusband: Volume 2 manga review

By Leroy Douresseaux







Rated “T+” for “Older Teen”





Once upon a time, Tacchan Tatsu was a Yakuza boss, a man so feared that he was known as “ The Immortal Dragon .” Now, Tatsu is married to Miku , a career woman, and the Immortal Dragon is a “ househusband !” Cooking, cleaning, grocery shopping, and laundry: Tatsu is determined to succeed as a man of the house – if it doesn't kill him first.



As The Way of the Househusband , Vol. 2 (Chapters 10 to 18) opens, Tatsu joins a yoga class for housewives. Surprisingly, the yoga positions seem to have a uncanny similarity to the physical violence Tatsu once used as criminal.



Once upon a time, Torajiro was known as “ Tora, the Steelfist Tiger .” Now, he makes and sells crepes out the back of his VW minivan. He blames Tatsu for destroying his crime family, which has led to his current circumstances. Torajiro wants revenge, so how will “the Steelfist Tiger” settle his score with “the Immortal Dragon?” A dessert cook-off?!



[This volume includes three bonus manga stories: “Gin's Walk,” “Practice,” and “Limit of the Knees.”]



THE LOWDOWN: I found The Way of the Househusband manga to be a pleasant read after reading the first volume. This odd series remains a delight.



The Way of the Househusband Graphic Novel Volume 2 continues this manga's series of short chapters that present comic situations. Creator Kousuke Oono is essentially creating a domestic sitcom, with a different kind of domesticated lead character. Oono cleverly has Tatsu use his talents and skills in a new profession, without having him go through “retraining” or reeducation. He may be a violent man (even a killer?), but he is clearly a talented man who is highly skilled at adaptation.



In my review of Vol. 1, I said that I am always up for an interesting spin on the domestic comedy. I am ready for more of The Way of the Househusband.



I READS YOU RECOMMENDS: Readers looking for offbeat VIZ Signature manga will want to walk The Way of the Househusband .



A-

7.5 out of 10







Rating: 7.5 /10

Support this writer on Patreon

Join the discussion:





